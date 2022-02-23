Public invited to take Buffalo County Community Parnters child care survey

KEARNEY — In partnership with Communities for Kids, Buffalo County Community Partners is collecting data from the public regarding the importance of high-quality early child care and educational programs.

All residents of Buffalo County, with or without young children, are encouraged to fill out the survey. It will help Buffalo County’s CORE Early Education Childhood Team identify the needs for early child care and education programs.

Once the survey results are analyzed, the CORE Team will partner with residents and other early childhood groups to find solutions to the needs identified in the surveys.

Those who fill out the survey will be entered into a drawing to win $30 worth of Buffalo Bucks that can be used at local participating Buffalo County businesses. Prizes will be awarded to 30 responders.

To maintain confidentiality of survey participants, contact information will be used for prize drawings only. It will not be associated with any collection of data.

Find the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BuffaloCountyChildCareSurvey. For more information, call 308-865-2284.