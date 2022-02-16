Public encouraged to spend time looking for, counting, documenting birds

ORD — Birdwatchers from around the world will flock to the outdoors Friday through Monday for the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The event encourages wildlife enthusiasts to step outside to document the birds they see in their backyards, local parks and other bird-friendly locations close to home. The Lower Loup Natural Resources District invites residents and visitors to take part in the event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the LLNRD Arboretum in Ord.

“I walk the arboretum trail nearly every day,” said Lower Loup NRD Information Specialist Alan Bartels. “From songbirds to raptors, I always see and hear birds while I am out there. The diversity of trees and shrubs in the 11-acre arboretum, and a small wetland, provide great habitat for birds and people.”

Participants can explore the arboretum, their own backyards, Bussell Park, Anderson Island, area farms and ranches and other places in and near Ord. They should spend a minimum of 15 minutes looking for, counting and documenting the birds they see.

Founded 25 years ago by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, more than 160,000 people from around the world took part in the Great Backyard Bird Count last year.

The Lower Loup NRD Arboretum is located just south of the LLNRD headquarters at 2620 Airport Drive in Ord. Recording forms and free coffee and hot chocolate will be available at the wooden shelter near the parking area. Bring your own sense of wonder.

Questions can be directed to Bartels at 308-728-3221 or abartels@llnrd.org.