Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger

HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release.

Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington, Oct. 18 in North Platte, Oct. 19 in Kearney and Oct. 21 in Elwood. Times and locations will be announced in the near future.

Both Central and Dawson boards have voted to proceed with the merger in three successive votes. The districts now have reached the fourth and final stage. Votes in favor would send the merger for approval by the Nebraska Power Review Board. If approved, the merger could be implemented in 2023.

On Monday, the CNPPID Board received an update on negotiations and the potential consolidation with DPPD. The Dawson Board of Directors met Wednesday and received the same report.

According to the CNPPID press release, the main topic at Central’s meeting on Monday was the configuration of the new board of directors and delineation of subdivisions.

Central General Manager Devin Brundage reviewed a plan the joint board negotiations team helped develop that would result in a 14-member board of directors. The newly formed public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions. Each subdivision would be represented by two board members.

Initially, the new combined board would include all 23 members consisting of each entity’s entire board of directors. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire until each of the seven subdivisions is represented by two board members.

Also discussed during the meeting were management and organizational structure, the financial model and facilities, including construction of new facilities in Holdrege, Bertrand and at Kingsley Dam.

Discussions and negotiations are in the final phase of the four-phase consolidation study.