Public asked to conserve power during heat wave

COLUMBUS — With high temperatures and high electrical demand expected to continue, the Southwest Power Pool has declared a conservative operations period effective from noon today through 8 p.m. Friday.
Electrical consumers are asked to control their energy consumption during that time in order for SPP to balance the electrical load across its 14-state grid.
Mark Becker, the communications director for Nebraska Public Power District — a member of the SPP — shared simple ideas for Nebraskans to control their homes’ electrical demand:
- Use fans in the rooms you’re in. Ceiling fans and portable fans provide a wind chill cooling effect that keeps you cool and allows you to raise the thermostat setting in your home by up to 4 degrees.
- Remember to turn off the fans when you’re not in the room, as they don’t cool the space, just the people in it.
- Close blinds, shades and curtains, especially on east, west and south windows hit by direct sunlight.
- Reflective blinds work best at reflecting heat back outdoors.
- Run your furnace fan continuously. In most cases the fan will run at a slower speed to redistribute cooling more uniformly in the home. The benefit is greatest in homes with basements.
- Keep lights off, especially if you have the standard incandescent type that uses more energy.
- Grill out. Avoid turning on the oven. When it heats up, so does the house.
A conservative operations declaration occurs when SPP anticipates continuing high energy demand. The next highest declaration is an energy emergency alerts, like those SPP issued during the severely cold period of February 2021.
Consumers can go to the power pool’s website, SPP.org, to check current grid status.