Public asked to conserve power during heat wave

COLUMBUS — With high temperatures and high electrical demand expected to continue, the Southwest Power Pool has declared a conservative operations period effective from noon today through 8 p.m. Friday.

Electrical consumers are asked to control their energy consumption during that time in order for SPP to balance the electrical load across its 14-state grid.

Mark Becker, the communications director for Nebraska Public Power District — a member of the SPP — shared simple ideas for Nebraskans to control their homes’ electrical demand:

- Use fans in the rooms you’re in. Ceiling fans and portable fans provide a wind chill cooling effect that keeps you cool and allows you to raise the thermostat setting in your home by up to 4 degrees.

- Remember to turn off the fans when you’re not in the room, as they don’t cool the space, just the people in it.

- Close blinds, shades and curtains, especially on east, west and south windows hit by direct sunlight.

- Reflective blinds work best at reflecting heat back outdoors.