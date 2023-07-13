KEARNEY — The theme for this month's Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal is “Carpe Diem: A Robin Williams Movies Quiz.”

Organized by the Kearney Public Library, the pub quiz will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cunningham’s Journal. Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour.

The Robin Williams movies quiz will include trivia from "Good Will Hunting," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Dead Poet's Society," "Aladdin," "Night at the Museum" and "Jumanji."

There will be 10 bonus tie-breaker questions that will cover trivia from "Good Morning Vietnam," "Patch Adams," "The Birdcage," "Hook" and "Popeye."

The library owns all Robin Williams movies covered by the quiz. Smartphones may not be used to answer questions. The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal at 15 W. 23rd St.

Registration is required. To register, please email James at jtidei@kearneygov.org with your team name and the number of team members (limit of 6 per team).

This month’s free question is: In "Good Will Hunting," what is the name of the school where Sean teaches?