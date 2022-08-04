Prosecutor: Kearney psychiatrist groomed woman for 'sexual gratification'

KEARNEY — Kearney psychiatrist Reynaldo A. de los Angeles testified for 2 1/2 hours Wednesday how he tried to help a woman with her difficult drug addiction.

But the prosecutor tried to paint a different picture — one of a man who groomed his patient in an effort to take advantage of her.

At the end of the three-day trial, a jury of five men and one woman convicted de los Angeles, 77, of misdemeanor third-degree sexual assault of a woman on Aug. 25, 2021, at his Kearney office. De los Angeles, a licensed psychiatrist, will be sentenced in September. He faces up to one year in jail.

Born in the Philippines, de los Angeles said he came to the U.S. and got his medical license in Nebraska in 1991. He started working at Richard Young Hospital in Kearney in 1992, and he eventually went into private practice.

He started treating the woman in 2004, and he saw her off-and-on until 2017, when she saw him regularly for mental health issues and to fight an opioid addiction. Over the last five years, de los Angeles said he had been weaning the woman off of street drugs with the help of strong prescription medication.

As part of his practice, at every appointment de los Angeles said he uses a scale to rate his patient’s progress. As soon as sessions are finished, he said he routinely takes notes on their discussion, noting the date and time of the appointment, his client’s demeanor, appearance and behavior, and he puts the notes at the top of his client’s file.

Defense attorney Aaron Bishop of Kearney asked de los Angeles about an Aug. 16, 2021, appointment he had with the woman, during which she claimed to have lost, or someone stole, her medications. De los Angeles said the woman was making progress in weaning off the street drugs, and he wanted to continue her progress, so he refilled her prescription and scheduled another appointment in two weeks.

On Aug. 25, 2021, the woman called to ask de los Angeles if she could come in for an appointment. She didn’t feel the medications he gave her on Aug. 16 were correct, and she feared having withdrawals. When she arrived de los Angeles said she seemed to have more energy and had difficulty focusing.

Although he said it was typical for the woman to physically touch and hug him, he claimed she hugged him more on Aug. 25. He told jurors at one point she “moved her chest on to me,” hugging him, and because she’s so short, her breasts were across his chest. It was “something I’m not used to.”

The hugging happened multiple times that day, he claimed. At one point, de los Angeles said the woman was in a hugging stance where her hips touched his. He said he asked her what she was doing, and she replied ‘just getting friendly.’

The two talked, and de los Angeles claimed the woman asked him to look at a scar on her back where she had surgery. He said the woman lifted her long-sleeved shirt, and he looked and felt the area, not seeing a scar.

However, Monday in court, the woman testified de los Angeles reached his hand under her short-sleeved shirt without her consent, placed his hand into her pants, past her panties and felt her buttocks. She told him to stop, then he reached his hand around her shirt to the front where he groped her breast.

De los Angeles denied touching her buttocks or breast.

De los Angeles said the two briefly went outside and then returned to the office, where he gave her some magazines. At some point de los Angeles said the woman tripped, and he tried to catch her, but he tripped, too, and the woman landed on top of him.

The woman testified earlier that de los Angeles pulled her down onto his lap. Distraught by de los Angeles’ advance, the woman left the office a short time later, went to the pharmacy with her prescription and later went to police to report the sexual assault.

Kearney Police Department investigator Cody Bolte went to de los Angeles’ office to question him about the Aug. 25 incident. During the 37-minute meeting Bolte, who was wearing a body camera, earlier testified he asked de los Angeles several questions, and de los Angeles showed him the woman’s file. Bolte asked de los Angeles if anything unusual happened during that session, and de los Angeles said no.

Bolte also asked de los Angeles about a video camera in his office aimed at the lobby. Bolte testified de los Angeles said he could review the video on his computer or phone. At the time de los Angeles never mentioned to Bolte the tripping incident in the lobby between him and the woman.

During his testimony de los Angeles said Bolte never asked him what the camera was for, that he didn’t remember telling Bolte he could review the content on his phone, that he didn’t know where the video recordings went to and that he only uses it as a deterrent. “I don’t even check on it. I’m not interested.”

“Our meeting was very brief, he only asked a few questions then left,” de los Angeles said of Bolte’s visit. “You have to remember it’s been quite a long time.”

Three days later Bolte served a search warrant at de los Angeles’ office and confiscated the woman’s file. In it he found three pages of handwritten notes of de los Angeles’ that give his account of the Aug. 25 session with the woman. The notes said de los Angeles was concerned about how the woman was interacting with him, her increased anxiety and agitation, although he didn’t expect her to have any withdrawal symptoms from her newest prescription.

When he touched the woman’s back, de los Angeles wrote in the notes the woman didn’t tell him to stop, calling it “innocent touching,” and that, “She’s getting a thrill over the mental game she is trying to play. I think she wanted to allow the innocent touching to continue.”

De los Angeles claimed the woman was having a “fantasy” about the two of them. His notes, which weren’t dated as he usually did, also indicated the woman was the aggressor on Aug. 25, and she was trying to blackmail him because she owed him money for prior appointments.

However, on Aug. 30 when Bolte went to de los Angeles’ office, he never mentioned the woman had touched him or that she owed him money. “I denied everything he was asking me,” de los Angeles told jurors, citing patient-client confidentiality.

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young questioned de los Angeles about whether his license had ever been suspended. De los Angeles claimed he didn’t know. However, Young showed him a document saying his license had been suspended in Nebraska from 2011-2014.

Young questioned if the suspension was because de los Angeles failed to maintain records of his medications and that he prescribed himself medication from his own supply. De los Angeles replied, “I’m trying very hard, but I can’t remember why it was suspended ... There was some things the board of medical examiners questioned, so they suspended my license.”

Young recalled the victim’s mother, who said she paid more than $4,300 in checks and $1,000 in cash to de los Angeles despite never receiving a receipt. De los Angeles also never gave her a statement saying her daughter had any outstanding bills.

Prosecutor Young said de los Angeles’ theory that the Aug. 25 victim wanted to blackmail him didn’t make sense. The woman had nothing to gain by reporting the sexual assault to police, but instead she was losing the doctor who had been writing her prescriptions for years.Young said there were numerous inconsistencies between de los Angeles’ statements during the investigation and his testimony. She said the woman remained consistent in her account of the assault when she told people and the jury. “There were no inconsistencies in her reporting what happened.”

It was clear, Young said, by the different styles de los Angeles used when he wrote his last progress notes on the woman, that he had written them after police had been to his office on Aug. 30. De los Angeles also failed to tell Bolte about any of the events that he penned in his notes.

Young said de los Angeles’ touching of the woman was for “sexual gratification.”

But defense attorney Bishop said the case was about the woman trying to get more drugs from de los Angeles to feed her addiction. Bishop said Aug. 25 was the first time de los Angeles told her he wouldn’t give her the drugs she wanted, and she fabricated the story about being assaulted because she was angry.

“Her story is not credible, her timeline isn’t credible,” he said. “She just wanted her drugs. She was struggling with her medications. She said she was going to die without them.”