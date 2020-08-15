BERTRAND — The Platte-Republican Diversion project proposed by the Holdrege-based Tri-Basin and Alma-based Lower Republican natural resources districts remains on pause until Nebraska Department of Natural Resources rules on an amended water transfer right application.
The plan for what would be the first interbasin diversion in Nebraska is to transport Platte River water, after all senior water rights and habitat target flows have been met, through Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s E65 Canal and into a pipeline under the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railnet tracks and Highway 23 west of Smithfield.
That diversion site was a stop Tuesday on a Tri-Basin projects tour.
The water then would flow into the east branch of Turkey Creek for transport to the Republican River between Edison and Oxford.
The goal is to help the two NRDs meet requirements to offset irrigation effects to the Republican River as part of Nebraska’s Republican River Compact compliance.
The first step is getting DNR approval of an interbasin water right transfer.
As one of his last actions before retiring in February, DNR Director Jeff Fassett decided the transfer right application had to be amended before it could move forward. The ruling was on technical issues, not the project’s merits.
Fassett concluded that CNPPID cannot be a co-applicant or ultimate owner of the water appropriation, if approved, because neither the district nor its customers would make beneficial use of water used for interstate compact compliance in the Republican River Basin.
Instead, he wrote, Central should be characterized as a carrier or “owner and operator of the facilities” used for the project and the PRD would be the proper applicant and owner of the appropriation.
Fassett’s order dismissed CNPPID as an applicant and gave the PRD — as the Tri-Basin and Lower Republican project entity — 120 days to submit a revised application.
Tri-Basin General Manager John Thorburn told the Hub Tuesday the required paperwork was filed June 26 and nothing more has been heard from DNR officials since.
During the tour stop, Thorburn and Tri-Basin Land Resources Manager Nate Munter described a prescribed burn done April 20 on 420 acres — the 322-acre pasture owned by the NRDs and adjacent land in private ownership.
Victor Lakes WPA
Another tour stop was at Victor Lakes northwest of Bertrand, one of five Rainwater Basin Waterfowl Production Areas that are part of a $1.26 million project to link wetlands by pipelines to Central’s Phelps Canal.
They are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Rainwater Basin Wetland Management District, headquartered at the Funk WPA, the first to get the link.
The other WPAs involved are Johnson, northeast of Holdrege, and Cottonwood and Linder, northeast of Bertrand.
The goal is to use Platte diversions, when possible, to maximize available habitat during waterfowl migration periods, particularly in spring.
During the stop at Victor WPA, which has 234 wetland and upland acres, Rainwater Basin Wetland Management District Project Leader Brad Krohn said it’s still a mystery where the water goes and where the wetland is on the property.
“This area is as tricky as any of them,” he said. “I don’t know if you could pump enough water for ponding here ... We want to figure out where the water is going so we get the most benefits.”
Part of the site is being grazed by cattle owned by Jeremy and Karen Nelson.
Most diversion project funds were provided by USFWS, the Rainwater Basin Joint Venture, Nebraska Environmental Trust and Nebraska Water Resources Cash Fund.
Tri-Basin, Ducks Unlimited and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service contributed funds and/or in-kind services.
CNPPID’s contributed more than $36,000 worth of in-kind services, such as surveying, engineering and serving as general contractor. BSB Construction of Curtis installed pipelines and outlet structures; Central crews installed inlet structures on the Phelps Canal.