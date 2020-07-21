KEARNEY — It’s official. There were 1,125 tax valuation protests heard this year.
That’s a decrease of 43 percent compared to the 1,982 protests heard in 2019, and it’s a significant improvement compared to the 2,100 protests per year that Buffalo County had averaged during the past three years.
The yearly average of 2,100 protests was most in Nebraska, and it led to an overflow crowd at meetings of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, who, along with Buffalo County Assessor Ethel Skinner, were confronted by frustrated and confused property owners.
In response to those complaints, Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney devised a seven-step process to get the County Assessor’s office on track. The plan called for staff training, education of the public and sending notices in advance so property owners could work with the assessors office to iron out valuation problems, rather than leave them to be resolved at protest hearings.
McMullen said several weeks ago at the start of protest season that he was uncertain whether his seven-step plan had affected the number of protests being filed, or if it was people’s fear of the coronavirus. At the time, protest filings were tracking to hit 1,300.
The protest season soon will conclude. Beginning today and continuing through Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners will sit as the Board of Equalization and vote whether to approve or deny referees’ recommendations for the 1,125 protests they heard.
Property owners have been allotted a time in which they can appear and argue their cases to the county board before members vote for a final determination on the valuations.
The hearings are unfolding in the Extension Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in the same space where valuation referees heard protests earlier this summer.
The space is laid out to keep people separated by distance and plastic panels. It’s suggested that masks be worn and hand sanitizer be used.
“They’ll either accept and/or change the values on parcels, as determined by the Board of Equalization after reviewing the recommendations from the referees,” said County Clerk Jan Giffin, who scheduled all the protest sessions and each of the hearings for final determination.
Giffin said property owners need not attend this week’s hearings in person to learn referees’ recommendation. Giffin said property owners may go to the top of the Buffalo County’s home page on the internet and click on “2020 Real Estate Tax Valuation Protests.”
Property owners will receive notifications of the determination after this week’s hearings.
If property owners disagree with the board’s determination, they have one more option by filing a protest with the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.