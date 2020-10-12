Project aiming to open up 90 acres in east Kearney for development

KEARNEY — A project that will open 90 acres in east Kearney for mixed-use development along the East Kearney Expressway will go before the Kearney City Council on Tuesday.

Two Sisters’ Farm Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson are planning to subdivide the 90-acre tract south of 56th Street and north of 47th Street into 13 lots ranging in size from 2.11 acres to 10 acres. The property will be served by city water, sanitary sewer and paving. Detention cells will be used to manage storm water runoff. The city will be responsible for infrastructure costs related to the sanitary sewer extension. Funding will come from utility reserves and connection districts will be established.

According to the applications submitted to the city, one of the tracts will become the Butler Addition and will be occupied by Butler Ag Equipment, which currently deals in used farm equipment at 40060 U.S. Highway 30 about six miles east of Kearney.

Developers are asking the City Council to approve an amendment to the city’s land use map from commercial mixed use to business park for property on the northwest corner of 47th Street and the expressway.