Project aiming to open up 90 acres in east Kearney for development

KEARNEY — A project that will open 90 acres in east Kearney for mixed-use development along the East Kearney Expressway will go before the Kearney City Council on Tuesday.
Two Sisters’ Farm Inc. and Gary and Mary Henderson are planning to subdivide the 90-acre tract south of 56th Street and north of 47th Street into 13 lots ranging in size from 2.11 acres to 10 acres. The property will be served by city water, sanitary sewer and paving. Detention cells will be used to manage storm water runoff. The city will be responsible for infrastructure costs related to the sanitary sewer extension. Funding will come from utility reserves and connection districts will be established.
According to the applications submitted to the city, one of the tracts will become the Butler Addition and will be occupied by Butler Ag Equipment, which currently deals in used farm equipment at 40060 U.S. Highway 30 about six miles east of Kearney.
Developers are asking the City Council to approve an amendment to the city’s land use map from commercial mixed use to business park for property on the northwest corner of 47th Street and the expressway.
According to a memo to the council from Brenda Jensen, the director of development services for the city of Kearney, the applicant is requesting that a 20.24-acre tract, which includes Lot 1 of the Butler Addition on the west side of the expressway and state right-of-way on the east side of the expressway, be rezoned from agricultural to Business Park District. Surrounding zoning is agriculture and limited industrial.
According to Jensen, business park zoning permits office uses, most commercial uses, parking and transportation uses, select industrial uses and some miscellaneous uses. The surrounding uses include undeveloped industrial lots to the east; farmland to the south; and undeveloped land to the west. Farm Credit Services has constructed a bank at the intersection of 56th Street and the expressway, but the land north of the Butler Addition is mostly undeveloped.
The 20.24-acre tract will be annexed. The city will be responsible for the cost of extending sanitary sewer to the development. The city staff and Kearney Planning Commission recommend approval of the land use map amendment, rezoning, final plat and annexation. The final plat will cover 12.29 acres.
Streets will be built as the area is developed. According to the memo to the council, Chase Avenue will provide north-south connectivity for the subdivision from 47th to 56th streets. The subdivision’s east-west connectivity will be provided by 49th and 52nd streets.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
