Progress continues on Kearney’s $34 million to-do list
Progress continues on Kearney's $34 million to-do list

Pedestrian bridge

The pedestrian bridge over the Kearney Canal will link Yanney Heritage Park and the Kenwood Elementary School neighborhood. The bridge will be accessible from Eighth Street.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — At $34.2 million, the city of Kearney’s 13 capital improvement projects for fiscal 2021 are among the most expensive in the city’s history.

They’re also ambitious and diverse, with three improvements planned at Kearney’s airport, five significant street projects and four park and recreation projects.

One of those park projects is an indoor tennis facility at University Village, scheduled for completion in February.

At $9 million, it’s the most expensive on the capital projects list.

The city will build and operate the six-court facility and UNK will provide operational support.

Here are progress reports on the tennis facility and the other projects on the city’s list for 2021:

TENNIS CENTER

COST: $9 million

FUNDING: Grants, Donations and UNK

COMPLETION: February 2022

SCOPE: Indoor tennis center with six courts, spectator seating and Park and Recreation Department offices. Facility will be on south side of University Village.

STATUS: Contractor prepping tennis court sub base for large concrete pours. Framing, roofing and electrical work continue. Staff members preparing operational plans and for equipment purchases.

Kearney Community Tennis Facility

AIRPORT TERMINAL ADDITION

COST: $8 million to $9 million

FUNDING: CARES Act

COMPLETION: TBD

SCOPE: Addition to Kearney Regional Airport terminal will accommodate increased passenger counts and amenities to provide for an improved customer aviation experience.

STATUS: Design consultants and city staff working on final design process. Coordination with design team will begin with structural, electrical and mechanical consultants.

Airport Taxiway

AIRPORT TAXIWAY REHAB

COST: $6 million

FUNDING: 100% FAA grant

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: Rehab of Taxiway A with milling of existing asphalt to be replaced with concrete pavement. In addition, the existing taxiway lighting will be replaced with LED fixtures.

STATUS: Phase 1 of the south half of the Taxiway A construction complete. Phase 2 started Aug. 2, with construction rehab on center Taxiway C and A Taxiway.

AVENUE “N” from 28th Street to 39th Street

COST: $2.2 million to $3.2 million

FUNDING: Special Sales Tax

COMPLETION: Winter 2021

SCOPE: Remove and replace existing 46-foot wide concrete street with 48-foot wide concrete street, curb gutter and storm sewer improvements.

STATUS: Work continues on Phase I sidewalk reconstruction. First mainline paving was to be poured in late August between 34th Street and 39th Street. East half of the mainline on Phase II scheduled to be poured and 34th Street intersection was to be reopened. Contractor Blessing Construction planned to begin removals on Phase III from 30th Street to 33rd Drive after Labor Day.

Avenue N

SECOND AVENUE OVERPASS

COST: $1.7 million to $2 million

FUNDING: NDOT Relinquishment Agreement Funds

COMPLETION: Project on hold

SCOPE: Structure and abutment repairs, approach, slabs, sidewalk, railing and lighting

STATUS: Staff members reviewing other funding options.

Second Avenue

THE GARDENS AT YANNEY PARK

COST: $1.6 million

PHASE I FUNDING: Donations, Grants, City Sales Tax

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: In cooperation with the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, and with city of Kearney oversight, Phase I includes three garden areas (Nebraska Native, Pollinator and Lilac/Hydrangea). Project also includes trails and walkways, lighting, water feature, sculptures, bench seating, and other amenities.

STATUS: Remaining work includes installation of one bronze statue, signs, perimeter grading, perimeter sod and seed, continuation of planting and soil prep in the Pollinator and Nebraska Native Gardens, sculpture lighting and bench installation.

31st STREET, Avenues D to G

COST: $1 million

FUNDING: City

COMPLETION: Winter 2021

SCOPE: Remove and replace deteriorated street with new pavement, curb and gutter. Project inc ludes the unusual offset intersection at 31st and E.

STATUS: All roadway paving has been completed. Sidewalk construction and backfill work is all that remains. Sodding and seeding will be completed following all sprinkler installations.

31st Street

AIRPORT PARKING ADDITIONS

COST: $950,000

FUNDING: CARES Act

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: Realign west entrance to the Kearney Regional Airport Campus and add two new parking facilities (102 stalls) to accommodate future terminal addition.

STATUS: Work continues on Phase II, which is realignment of airport entrance drive. Two of three mainline concrete pours are complete. Work continues this month on the final mainline pour and median paving before the final shift of the entrance.

Airport Parking

WHITEWATER PARK

COST: $630,000

FUNDING: CARES Act, Special Sales Tax and Kearney Whitewater Association

COMPLETION: April 2022

SCOPE: Outdoor whitewater park includes two drop structures to create whitewater suitable for recreational and more experienced paddlers. One structure will be on Kearney Canal just west of Second Avenue. The other structure will be just east of Second Avenue. Also planned is substantial shoreline improvements and beautification.

STATUS: Construction easements and permanent easements acquired. Contract awarded to Whinnery Construction. Pre-construction meeting will be scheduled for the fall. Construction would begin in November.

Rendering of Whitewater Park

EIGHTH STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE

COST: $275,000

FUNDING: City Sales Tax

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: Construct pedestrian bridge over NPPD Canal to connect the Kenwood School neighborhood to Yanney Park.

STATUS: Bridge in place on pilings and abutments.

PEDESTRIAN HYBRID BEACONS

COST: $220,000

FUNDING: Special Sales Tax

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: Upgraded pedestrian crossing signal system at three four-lane hike-bike trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th Avenue and 17th Avenue

STATUS: Mast arms and signal heads set into place. Public education has been running for multiple weeks to educate public on new systems.

Hybrid Pedestrian Crossing

COLLINS PARK PLAYGROUND & SPLASH PAD

COST: $180,000

FUNDING: Sales Tax

COMPLETION: August

SCOPE: Replace aged, existing playground with new playground equipment. Addition of a splash pad.

STATUS: Playground and splash pad open. Waiting for delivery of benches and splash pad sign.

Collins Park Splash Pad

PONY EXPRESS ROAD, 39th Street to Seminole Lane

COST: N/A

FUNDING: Sales Tax

COMPLETION: Fall 2021

SCOPE: Remove and replace deteriorated street with new pavement, curb and gutter

STATUS: Contractor planned to begin removals on Phase I earlier this month.

Pony Express Road
Tags

