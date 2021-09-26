Progress continues on Kearney’s $34 million to-do list

KEARNEY — At $34.2 million, the city of Kearney’s 13 capital improvement projects for fiscal 2021 are among the most expensive in the city’s history.
They’re also ambitious and diverse, with three improvements planned at Kearney’s airport, five significant street projects and four park and recreation projects.
One of those park projects is an indoor tennis facility at University Village, scheduled for completion in February.
At $9 million, it’s the most expensive on the capital projects list.
The city will build and operate the six-court facility and UNK will provide operational support.
Here are progress reports on the tennis facility and the other projects on the city’s list for 2021:
TENNIS CENTER
COST: $9 million
FUNDING: Grants, Donations and UNK
COMPLETION: February 2022
SCOPE: Indoor tennis center with six courts, spectator seating and Park and Recreation Department offices. Facility will be on south side of University Village.
STATUS: Contractor prepping tennis court sub base for large concrete pours. Framing, roofing and electrical work continue. Staff members preparing operational plans and for equipment purchases.
AIRPORT TERMINAL ADDITION
COST: $8 million to $9 million
FUNDING: CARES Act
COMPLETION: TBD
SCOPE: Addition to Kearney Regional Airport terminal will accommodate increased passenger counts and amenities to provide for an improved customer aviation experience.
STATUS: Design consultants and city staff working on final design process. Coordination with design team will begin with structural, electrical and mechanical consultants.
AIRPORT TAXIWAY REHAB
COST: $6 million
FUNDING: 100% FAA grant
COMPLETION: Fall 2021
SCOPE: Rehab of Taxiway A with milling of existing asphalt to be replaced with concrete pavement. In addition, the existing taxiway lighting will be replaced with LED fixtures.
STATUS: Phase 1 of the south half of the Taxiway A construction complete. Phase 2 started Aug. 2, with construction rehab on center Taxiway C and A Taxiway.
AVENUE “N” from 28th Street to 39th Street
COST: $2.2 million to $3.2 million
FUNDING: Special Sales Tax
COMPLETION: Winter 2021
SCOPE: Remove and replace existing 46-foot wide concrete street with 48-foot wide concrete street, curb gutter and storm sewer improvements.
STATUS: Work continues on Phase I sidewalk reconstruction. First mainline paving was to be poured in late August between 34th Street and 39th Street. East half of the mainline on Phase II scheduled to be poured and 34th Street intersection was to be reopened. Contractor Blessing Construction planned to begin removals on Phase III from 30th Street to 33rd Drive after Labor Day.
SECOND AVENUE OVERPASS
COST: $1.7 million to $2 million
FUNDING: NDOT Relinquishment Agreement Funds
COMPLETION: Project on hold
SCOPE: Structure and abutment repairs, approach, slabs, sidewalk, railing and lighting
STATUS: Staff members reviewing other funding options.
THE GARDENS AT YANNEY PARK
COST: $1.6 million
PHASE I FUNDING: Donations, Grants, City Sales Tax
COMPLETION: Fall 2021
SCOPE: In cooperation with the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, and with city of Kearney oversight, Phase I includes three garden areas (Nebraska Native, Pollinator and Lilac/Hydrangea). Project also includes trails and walkways, lighting, water feature, sculptures, bench seating, and other amenities.
STATUS: Remaining work includes installation of one bronze statue, signs, perimeter grading, perimeter sod and seed, continuation of planting and soil prep in the Pollinator and Nebraska Native Gardens, sculpture lighting and bench installation.
31st STREET, Avenues D to G
COST: $1 million
FUNDING: City
COMPLETION: Winter 2021
SCOPE: Remove and replace deteriorated street with new pavement, curb and gutter. Project inc ludes the unusual offset intersection at 31st and E.
STATUS: All roadway paving has been completed. Sidewalk construction and backfill work is all that remains. Sodding and seeding will be completed following all sprinkler installations.
AIRPORT PARKING ADDITIONS
COST: $950,000
FUNDING: CARES Act
COMPLETION: Fall 2021
SCOPE: Realign west entrance to the Kearney Regional Airport Campus and add two new parking facilities (102 stalls) to accommodate future terminal addition.
STATUS: Work continues on Phase II, which is realignment of airport entrance drive. Two of three mainline concrete pours are complete. Work continues this month on the final mainline pour and median paving before the final shift of the entrance.
WHITEWATER PARK
COST: $630,000
FUNDING: CARES Act, Special Sales Tax and Kearney Whitewater Association
COMPLETION: April 2022
SCOPE: Outdoor whitewater park includes two drop structures to create whitewater suitable for recreational and more experienced paddlers. One structure will be on Kearney Canal just west of Second Avenue. The other structure will be just east of Second Avenue. Also planned is substantial shoreline improvements and beautification.
STATUS: Construction easements and permanent easements acquired. Contract awarded to Whinnery Construction. Pre-construction meeting will be scheduled for the fall. Construction would begin in November.
EIGHTH STREET PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE
COST: $275,000
FUNDING: City Sales Tax
COMPLETION: Fall 2021
SCOPE: Construct pedestrian bridge over NPPD Canal to connect the Kenwood School neighborhood to Yanney Park.
STATUS: Bridge in place on pilings and abutments.
PEDESTRIAN HYBRID BEACONS
COST: $220,000
FUNDING: Special Sales Tax
COMPLETION: Fall 2021
SCOPE: Upgraded pedestrian crossing signal system at three four-lane hike-bike trail crossings on 11th Street, 30th Avenue and 17th Avenue
STATUS: Mast arms and signal heads set into place. Public education has been running for multiple weeks to educate public on new systems.
COLLINS PARK PLAYGROUND & SPLASH PAD
COST: $180,000
FUNDING: Sales Tax
COMPLETION: August
SCOPE: Replace aged, existing playground with new playground equipment. Addition of a splash pad.
STATUS: Playground and splash pad open. Waiting for delivery of benches and splash pad sign.
PONY EXPRESS ROAD, 39th Street to Seminole Lane
COST: N/A
FUNDING: Sales Tax
COMPLETION: Fall 2021
SCOPE: Remove and replace deteriorated street with new pavement, curb and gutter
STATUS: Contractor planned to begin removals on Phase I earlier this month.