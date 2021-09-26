Progress continues on Kearney’s $34 million to-do list

KEARNEY — At $34.2 million, the city of Kearney’s 13 capital improvement projects for fiscal 2021 are among the most expensive in the city’s history.

They’re also ambitious and diverse, with three improvements planned at Kearney’s airport, five significant street projects and four park and recreation projects.

One of those park projects is an indoor tennis facility at University Village, scheduled for completion in February.

At $9 million, it’s the most expensive on the capital projects list.

The city will build and operate the six-court facility and UNK will provide operational support.

Here are progress reports on the tennis facility and the other projects on the city’s list for 2021:

TENNIS CENTER

COST: $9 million

FUNDING: Grants, Donations and UNK

COMPLETION: February 2022

SCOPE: Indoor tennis center with six courts, spectator seating and Park and Recreation Department offices. Facility will be on south side of University Village.