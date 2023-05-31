KEARNEY — CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan is hosting a free educational event 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 12 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.
Lilly Simpson, cancer genetics advance practice nurse specialist, will present “Cancer Genetics — Unlocking Your Inherited Risk.” Simpson will also answer questions.
“Up to 15% of all cancers may be caused by inherited genetic changes. Genetics counseling explores the benefits of genetic testing, helps you understand the results and what they will mean for you and your family,” Simpson said.
This presentation is free. Preregistration is not required.
For more information, contact the Cancer Center at Good Samaritan at 308-865-7985.