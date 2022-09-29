Professional skydiver to land at Ravenna homecoming football game Friday

RAVENNA — Michael Bursaw has skydived 1,206 times. Friday night he’ll make it 1,207.

Bursaw is a professional skydiver with Team Fastrax, and will skydive for the second year in a row at Ravenna High School’s homecoming football game.

Bursaw was in the United States Air Force for nearly 20 years where he jumped with two different military demonstration teams. He also was the course director for the Air Force parachute team at the Air Force Academy, where he traveled to do demonstrations, teaching over 900 cadets.

After retiring from the military, Bursaw was looking for solitude and a place to settle down. He and his family landed on 15 acres of land near Ravenna. His four children attend Ravenna Public Schools, and he works as a director of human services with West Pharmaceutical Services in Kearney.

But he also travels the world doing parachute demonstrations with Team Fastrax, the largest professional parachute demonstration team in the world. He’s been to four countries and 31 different states to jump, and his weekends in the fall get particularly busy jumping at National Collegiate Athletic Association football games.

Last year, Bursaw was talking to school staff about jumping with Team Fastrax, when they asked if he’d consider doing a demonstration at a Ravenna football game.

“We did it last year, and it was one heck of an experience,” said Tony Schirmer, Ravenna Athletic Director.

The school asked Bursaw if he’d consider jumping again this year. But a lot of careful planning takes place long before the demonstration can happen.

Authorization is needed from the Federal Aviation Administration, which can take about 90 days to complete. Bursaw works with Lincoln Sport Parachute Club to provide a pilot and aircraft for the jump.

The weather plays a significant role in whether the demonstration can take place or not. Ground wind cannot be above 15 mph, and Bursaw must be able to see the ground when he jumps so there cannot be cloud cover. He also must take upper winds into account.

About 24 hours before the jump, Bursaw will begin monitoring the weather for upper and surface wind speeds and clouds.

“Safety, both mine and all of the spectators is number one concern,” he explained. “We want to get out there and put on a great show. We want to jump.”

As part of the demonstration, Bursaw will be jumping with an 1,800 sq. ft. American flag, which he believes to be a record in the state of Nebraska. Once Bursaw makes it to the ground, Ravenna Boy Scout Troop 203 will help gather and properly fold the flag.

Bursaw’s son, Patrick, is a sophomore who plays for Ravenna’s undefeated football team. Bursaw will be able to stick around for about a half hour after his jump to watch the team take on Nebraska Christian. He will then make the 14-hour trek to Mississippi State to do a skydive demonstration Saturday at their football game.

Bursaw’s kids have seen him jump at NCAA games and other professional jumps, but there is something special about it taking place on their home turf.

“It’s kind of something different to jump into their school and see all of their friends. They get a kick out of it and so do I. I would love for it to be something we do every year,” he said.