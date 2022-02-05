BEAVER CITY — The probation for two men sentenced in a Furnas County sex trafficking case has been amended.

According to court records, the probation orders for Carl J. Kramer, 50, and Jacob Kramer, 23, both of Oxford, were amended Wednesday in Furnas County District Court so that they will be allowed to associate with a designated individual or alternate who will possess and discharge a firearm for purposes of slaughtering livestock to be butchered during working hours at Oxford Locker. Carl Kramer is the owner of Oxford Locker.

Both men were sentenced in December for their involvement in the case involving a 15-year-old victim. Carl Kramer was sentenced to 180 days in jail for two counts of child abuse. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and probation was set for 60 months.

Jacob Kramer was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one count of child abuse. He was given one day credit for time served. Kramer’s probation was set for 60 months. He was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.