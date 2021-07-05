Probation for Holdrege man in January courthouse bomb threat

KEARNEY — A Holdrege man was sentenced to probation for three years for making a bomb threat to the Buffalo County Courthouse in January.

Steven Lamer, 44, pleaded guilty in Buffalo County District Court to threatening the use of explosives, which is a felony.

Under the standard conditions of his probation, he must attend the 12-step recovery program twice a week, and complete classes in social values, peer relationships, family ties, crime/victim empathy, parenting, employment services and a staying sober support group, complete the Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision program and the Community Based Intervention (CBI) program.

Judge John Marsh gave him 90 days in jail, but credit for 72 days already served. With good time Lamer won’t serve any additional time.

At 8:40 a.m. Jan. 7 the Buffalo County 911 communications center received a call from an anonymous male caller suggesting someone might have placed a bomb at the courthouse at 1512 Central Ave. The caller hung up before dispatchers could obtain additional information.

A short time earlier a man approached a man at an Elm Creek business asking to use his phone to call someone because his vehicle was broken down. The Elm Creek man gave the man his cellphone, and the man left the building to make the call.