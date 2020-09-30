Pro-lifers to line up along Second Avenue Sunday for National Life Chain

KEARNEY — National Life Chain Sunday will be marked 2-3 p.m. Sunday with a peaceful demonstration in support of the pro-life movement.

Participants will stand 6 feet apart on both sides of Second Avenue heading north from 25th Street.

Participants are asked to wear masks. Signs will be provided at the corner of Second Avenue and West 25th Street.

This ecumenical activity is being sponsored by Redeemer Baptist Church. For more information, call 308-440-3007.