Pro-life event set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Pro-life event set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday

KEARNEY — National Life Chain will be celebrated with a pro-life event 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Free signs can be picked up starting at 2:15 p.m. at Medicap Pharmacy at 2708 Second Ave. Pro-life supporters will line both sides of Second Avenue, holding signs and standing in prayerful reflection.

Participants are asked to spread out along Second Avenue in order to practice social distancing.

This is an ecumenical activity in support of pro-life. Anyone of any age is welcome to participate.

