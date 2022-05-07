Pro-choice students have peaceful demonstration at UNK

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students led a peaceful protest about abortion and reproductive rights Friday afternoon on campus.

About 35 people took part in the demonstration that began at the Nebraskan Student Union Welcome Desk and moved its way toward Cope Fountain. Students held signs that read, “Keep your rosaries off my ovaries” and “Abortion rights are women’s rights.”

Junior Lucia Castro-Jacobo, sophomore Melisa Becerra and sophomore Jackie Mendez began organizing the protest Wednesday, and they spread the word over social media. Castro-Jacobo was upset about the leaked document that showed a majority of Supreme Court justices were in favor of overturning Roe V. Wade. The decision in the 1973 case gave a constitutional right to abortion.

Castro-Jacobo wanted to have the protest to show that there are people who are pro-choice throughout Nebraska, not just in Omaha and Lincoln. The demonstration lasted about 40 minutes.

Following the event, Castro-Jacobo plans to continue gathering information and hopes to talk to specific state senators about her concerns.

“Feminine movements are notorious and powerful,” Becerra said. “This is a beautiful space to share ideas and converse about it.”