Prison time for Kearney man for robbing pizza delivery guy

KEARNEY — Robbing a pizza delivery driver of $64 has earned a Kearney man prison time.

Jamiee Raymond Terell Williams, 27, of Kearney was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to 5-15 years in prison for felony robbery on June 24. Judge John Marsh gave him 227 days credit for time already served in jail.

Around 8:26 p.m. June 24 Kearney Police were called to Boa Drive No. 6 in northeast Kearney where a man reported being robbed as he tried to make a pizza delivery. According to KPD, the customer wouldn’t open the door, and as the delivery man returned to his vehicle an unknown Black man approached him with a handgun, demanded money and took $64 in cash.

The delivery driver gave police a description of the suspect.

The investigation revealed a day before the robbery Williams wrote a text message to his accomplice, Lamarcus Cooper, 30, of Kearney saying, “Let’s rob a pizza man.” After the robbery Williams posted a Snapchat photo of himself wearing the same clothing the robbery suspect was last seen wearing.

The Snapchat caption on the photo read, “Hit dis lick right quick.” According to court records, “Hit a lick,” is slang for robbery or to obtain money illegally.