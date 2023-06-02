KEARNEY - The Kearney Area Animal Shelter has a first-of-a-kind breed up for adoption. She is Princess Wolfina, a wolfdog.

A wolfdog results when a domestic dog mates with a gray wolf, an eastern wolf, a red wolf or an Ethiopian wolf.

Princess Wolfina arrived at the shelter May 21 as a stray. KAAS posted her picture on its Facebook page for 72 hours, as is customary, but her owner did not call or claim her, according to Chloe Lovitt, the KAAS volunteer coordinator and community outreach coordinator.

That made Princess Wolfina available for adoption, but KAAS hesitated because a wolfdog is such an unusual breed, with often unusual needs. Many adapt better to a single owner in a home without children, some experts say.

KAAS staffers explored placing her in a wolfdog rescue sanctuary, but no sanctuaries they contacted had any vacancies, Lovitt said.

KAAS staff discussed her case with several specialists. Using phenotyping, they determined that she is a low to medium-content wolfdog, meaning that she is more canine than wolf. They believe she can be adopted out to the “right” home, but KAAS will be extremely careful in choosing a home for her.

“Princess Wolfina is very sweet but timid when it comes to new people,” Lovitt said. “She loves to lie down. She’s super-duper sweet, but scared. It doesn’t seem like she has been socialized much to the outside world, new people or other animals, so new situations can be overwhelming for her.”

KAAS said an experienced owner and handler is needed to be sure that Princess Wolfina acclimates well in her new home.

KAAS has made her available for adoption, but due to her breed and conditions, prospective owners must fill out an application, sit down for an interview and submit to a home visit.

The new owner must have a tall fence with in-ground barriers to prevent digging, or agree to put in such a fence.

Lovitt said Thursday that several people have inquired about her, but the process has not gone beyond that. For more information, call the shelter at 308-237-7387.