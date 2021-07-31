Prince of Peace to celebrate 35 years in Kearney; 10 years on 56th Street

KEARNEY — Mops and brooms.
That’s how Prince of Peace Church began 35 years ago. Parishioners had to clean out an old Eaton warehouse at West 11th Street and M Avenue to start holding Mass.
There was no rectory, either. The church’s first priest slept on a futon in a makeshift rectory in the old warehouse.
Those days are long gone.
On Aug. 8, Prince of Peace will celebrate its 35th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of its church building at 2407 W. 56th St. Church members paid off the $7.2 million debt this spring.
Last week, its priest, the Rev. Paul Colling, chuckled as he sat in his office remembering. “When I came in 2012, Father Mike (McDonald) said, ‘I built it. You pay for it.”
McDonald was transferred to another parish, so Father Paul did as he was asked, leading his parishioners in the long, sometimes poky, process of creating the Prince of Peace Church. Together, they triumphed.
“One of my goals when I arrived was not just to pay the debt, but to make everyone feel like it was their church. I knew the transition of moving half the congregation from St. James was hard on both parishes. We weren’t the former St. James, but the new Prince of Peace,” he said.
A jarring move
The story of Prince of Peace is also the story of Kearney’s growing Catholic community.
Roughly 40 years ago, Kearney’s single Roman Catholic church, St. James, was outgrowing its landlocked space at Second Avenue and West 25th Street before eventually moving to its current location. The bishop at the time “saw the future, saw the need and divided the parish boundaries,” Colling said.
DeAnn Nickel, former parish secretary at Prince of Peace, remembers that well. She and her husband Thomas were members at St. James.
“They called us into the social hall. Father Jack Schlaff explained that St. James had 1,100 parishioners, so they had decided to start a second parish,” Nickel said. Everyone living south of Highway 30 was assigned to the new church.
The first Mass at that new church, named Prince of Peace by diocesan officials, was celebrated Feb. 1, 1986, in an empty 11,000-square-foot warehouse owned by the Eaton Corporation at 11th Street and M Avenue. A group had scoured for new sites, including the no-longer-used Baptist church at Fourth Avenue and West 22nd Street, “but it wasn’t big enough for us,” according to John Lakey, then a Prince of Peace member who assisted with the plans.
Humble beginnings
“The first day, we came together as a parish with mops and buckets and cleaned,” Nickel said. “We had nothing, but we got a lot of things donated, surplus stuff, whatever.”
“We were pretty humble in our beginnings. We weren’t a destination church,” said Lakey, who has since returned to St. James.
This empty warehouse had garage doors, a few offices, and a larger room upstairs. They blocked off the garage doors and painted. The first priest, Father (Jack) Schlaf, created a makeshift rectory and slept on a futon there.
Tom Martin and his wife Linda were stunned when they moved to Kearney in August 1986 and learned they would worship in an old warehouse. “We had come from a glorious church in Missouri, and this thing was a garage, but so welcoming. There was such closeness,” Martin said.
Linda added, “We liked the community. Everybody would stay for lunch after Mass. You could smell the soup cooking during Mass. We even had a spring fair with cow-pie bingo. We’d never seen that in a Catholic church.”
In 1986, Prince of Peace purchased that old warehouse for $176,000 after parishioners said they favored buying it instead of building a new church. They continued to worship there for 22 years.
Building plans
It was Bishop Lawrence McNamara who launched the idea to build a new church.
In 2005, a building committee was formed, headed by Gary Sorensen. It scanned sites near the University of Nebraska at Kearney and on West 30th Street where New West Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery is now, “but the bishop wanted more land, like 20 to 30 acres,” Lakey said.
In 2007, they purchased the land at 2497 W. 56th Street, and, a year later, at the start of the Great Recession, the ground was broken with a gold shovel. West 56th Street was just a gravel road then, “nothing to speak of,” Martin said.
Shifting boundaries
At the same time, in 2007, parish boundaries were reassigned because Prince of Peace, on the south side of Kearney, had about 400 families, while St. James had 1,600 families. The new dividing line of Fifth Avenue split Kearney into east and west segments, not north and south.
Meanwhile, the diocese sold the old Eaton building, so construction continued from 2008 to 2011, Prince of Peace found rather unorthodox sites to hold weekly Masses. On Jan. 6, 2008, it held its first Mass at the Kearney High School auditorium. Sometimes Mass was held in the gym.
“The whole crew of volunteers had to set up the whole stage and take it down, or put a covering over the whole gym floor. And if someone else needed the auditorium, well, once we sat in booths in the cafeteria,” Martin said.
One weekend, they had Mass at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Church offices remained on 11th Street, but later moved to a site on Plaza Boulevard. In 2010, the church moved to holding Masses at Kearney Catholic High School. More than 300 rotating volunteers continued to set up the liturgical space weekly.
Building goes up
Progress continued at the new site.
“We came up here one cold winter day in December 2010. The shell was up but hardly anything was inside,” said Kathleen McKenzie, a church member. “We put on hard hats and they handed us markers so we could sign our family’s names before the drywall went on. Then we went to St. James for a soup supper.”
Plans initially called for finishing just the main floor — the sanctuary, a cozy chapel and a few small areas. “We thought we’d just have a light bulb in the basement,” McKenzie said.
But an unexpected estate gift allowed the lower level to be completed as well. Today it has small meeting rooms, classrooms, church offices, a kitchen and a large social hall.
Construction had a few setbacks; air pockets were discovered in the concrete floor, so it had to be redone. That pushed back the dedication several weeks, but ceremonies were held Aug. 5, 2011.
Looking back
In the early years, the parking lot wasn’t paved, “and we would flood every once in a while,” said Joanne Hoffman, retired business manager who now lives in Seward. “But everyone was so happy to finally be in one spot.”
“We couldn’t smell the roast beef and the soup cooking in the new church anymore,” Tom Martin said humorously.
“We finally had a home,” Nickel said.
“We’re building this church for our grandchildren,” Martin said, without apologizing for features like the exquisite artwork in the sanctuary walls. The lambs and pastoral scenes replicate those found in the St. Hildegard Abbey at Rhudesheim, Germany.
Brother William Woeger, a respected diocesan art expert from St. Cecilia Church in Omaha, played a key role in replicating that for Prince of Peace.
“We’re not going to skimp. We built a worthy church that will last. Prince of Peace is the people, not the building, but when I come in, I still see it as if I’m seeing it for the first time,” Martin said.