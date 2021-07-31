Prince of Peace to celebrate 35 years in Kearney; 10 years on 56th Street

“We were pretty humble in our beginnings. We weren’t a destination church,” said Lakey, who has since returned to St. James.

This empty warehouse had garage doors, a few offices, and a larger room upstairs. They blocked off the garage doors and painted. The first priest, Father (Jack) Schlaf, created a makeshift rectory and slept on a futon there.

Tom Martin and his wife Linda were stunned when they moved to Kearney in August 1986 and learned they would worship in an old warehouse. “We had come from a glorious church in Missouri, and this thing was a garage, but so welcoming. There was such closeness,” Martin said.

Linda added, “We liked the community. Everybody would stay for lunch after Mass. You could smell the soup cooking during Mass. We even had a spring fair with cow-pie bingo. We’d never seen that in a Catholic church.”

In 1986, Prince of Peace purchased that old warehouse for $176,000 after parishioners said they favored buying it instead of building a new church. They continued to worship there for 22 years.

Building plans

It was Bishop Lawrence McNamara who launched the idea to build a new church.