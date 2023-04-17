KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church will hold its annual SpringFest 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Catholic High School at 110 E. 35th St.

SpringFest includes games, entertainment, food and shopping. Along with a bake sale and God’s Garden plant sale, there will be a cake walk, children’s games and a silent auction. New this year is a Wine & Whiskey Pull.

A dinner of pork sliders, baked potatoes, salads and desserts will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.

Drawings are also set for a handmade quilt, six cash prizes, two all-season UNK sports passes for home contests, and a cash grand prize. Tickets for cash prizes and the UNK sports package are $2 each, or six for $10. Quilt drawing tickets are $1 each, or six for $5.

This is the parish’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The public is welcome.

The event is free. Meal and raffle tickets are available at Prince of Peace at 2407 W. 56th St. and will be sold at the door.