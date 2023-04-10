KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church will break ground at 10 a.m. Saturday for a $3.6 million addition.

The addition, on the west side, will provide a gathering space to the west of the sanctuary. Church offices will be moved there from their current site on the lower level.

On the lower level, current classrooms will be reconfigured using an open-air concept so walls can be moved and repurposed into classrooms as needed. Along with church group meetings, those classrooms are used for religious education, and more space is needed.

The lower level's social hall and kitchen will remain, but the new design will also allow space for a future preschool.

Outside, Prince of Peace will add 42 parking spaces. The church is located at 2410 W. 56th Street.

“The gathering area will be a place where people can meet and greet each other before and after Masses, weddings and funerals,” said the Rev. Paul Colling with the church.

MCL Construction of Kearney will handle the construction. Designs are the work of RDG Planning & Design, an Omaha firm that also has an office here.

Early cost estimates were $2.8 million, but inflation bumped that up to $3.6 million. Those funds have all been raised or pledged.

It will be the first formal addition at the church, which was dedicated on Aug. 5, 2011. It has no gathering area outside the sanctuary, so friends must chat outside after Mass.

“Right now, wedding parties have to stand in the stairway heading up to the sanctuary, and if they’re outside, they’re subject to the elements,” Colling said.

Prince of Peace has nearly 1,000 families and is growing. Last year, Colling performed 40 baptisms. Many members are under 40. Worshippers come not just from Kearney, but from nearby towns such as Riverdale and Pleasanton.

“They may or may not be registered here, but they are coming,” he said.

During construction, the church’s west doors will be closed, so people who park in the spacious west side lots will have to walk down a small hill to the doors on the lower level. Colling hopes that construction will be sufficiently finished by Christmas to allow the west doors to re-open for next winter.

“The sanctuary won’t be disturbed. Inside, it will look normal. Only the outside will be disturbed,” he said.

Church offices will move to a site off the parish grounds while construction is in progress.

Target date for completion of the project is the spring of 2024.

Church history

Prince of Peace was created 37 years ago when St. James Catholic Church, with 1,100 parishioners, was outgrowing its location at Second Avenue and West 25th Street. The bishop assigned parishioners living south of Highway 30 to the new church.

Officials from the Grand Island Diocese named the new church Prince of Peace.

Its first Mass was celebrated Feb. 1, 1986, in an empty 11,000-square-foot warehouse owned by the Eaton Corporation at 11th Street and M Avenue. Prince of Peace had purchased that old warehouse for $176,000.

“The first day, we came together as a parish with mops and buckets and cleaned,” parishioner DeeAnn Nickel said. “We had nothing, but we got a lot of things donated, surplus stuff, whatever.”

Tom Martin, now a deacon at the church, and his wife Linda were stunned when they moved to Kearney in August 1986. “We had come from a glorious church in Missouri. This thing was a garage," Martin said.

But parishioners had bonded, and by 2005, a building committee was formed to build a new church.

In 2007, land was purchased for a new church at 2497 W. 56th St. Ground was broken a year later.

Meanwhile, in 2007, parish boundaries were reassigned, split east and west at Second Avenue, because Prince of Peace had about 400 families, while St. James had 1,600 families. St. James also eventually built a new church.

From 2008-2011, as construction continued, Prince of Peace held weekly Masses at various sites ranging from the Kearney High School auditorium and gym, to the Merryman Performing Arts Center to Kearney Catholic High School, with 300 rotating volunteers setting up the liturgical space each week.

Colling, who was assigned to the parish in 2012, remembers those early days. “When I came, (former priest) Father Mike (McDonald) said, ‘I built it. You pay for it.”

Colling did just that. The church is now paid off.

Initially, Prince of Peace planned to finish just the main floor, with the sanctuary, adjoining chapel and a few small areas, but an unexpected estate gift allowed the lower level to be completed. The church was dedicated on Aug. 5, 2011.