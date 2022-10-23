PRIME: Lou Maxson helps couples say 'I do'

KEARNEY — As a licensed wedding officiant, Lou Maxson has seen it all.

A wedding for Mexican-born families with a mariachi band and a taco truck.

A Husker-themed wedding where guests signed two white footballs instead of a guest book.

An intimate wedding at a log Airbnb in Colorado that overlooked the Rockies.

A wedding on an island in the pond at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.

Maxson, the retired office supervisor in the Communications and Marketing Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, loves her new calling, which she launched in 2018. She named her business I Take Thee.

“As weddings are moving out of churches, I saw a need,” she said. She often read postings on Facebook from people seeking someone who could perform their weddings. After talking to an acquaintance in Lincoln who officiates at weddings, she began the process.

In 2018, she got her license through the Universal Life Church. She sent introductory letters to bridal shops, florists and reception sites. She advertised on Facebook and beyond. Soon, couples were calling.

She can legally perform weddings in all states except Virginia and Tennessee, and in all but a few counties in Pennsylvania.

After being hired, Maxson emails couples a form asking for critical wedding information, including whether they want a religious ceremony, what special readings they might want, music and more. She provides four to six samples of vows, ring exchange rituals and other parts of the ceremony. They can mix and match or write their own.

“I make it personalized. That’s one of my goals,” she said. She noted that when she and her husband Bob were married nearly 50 years ago, readings and vows were rigidly standard, “but that’s not what it is now, and that’s not what it should be,” she said.

She has also created some traditions of her own. If the bride and groom have been married before and have children, she gives each family member a piece of a puzzle, and, during the ceremony, they put the puzzle together to represent their new family.

She requires that the ceremony be completed and approved two weeks ahead of the wedding date. She also meets with couples at the public library to finalize details.

“We sit down face to face to go over any questions, so I’m not a stranger when I show up,” she said. She said she is “open and transparent” regarding what she can provide. “Weddings are expensive, and I want them to know what I can provide and what it costs,” she said.

“Also, that gives me time to practice and prepare, so I’m not going in cold,” she added.

She is, after all, the unofficial director of this ceremony. “I am going to control the rehearsal and the wedding, when the music starts and stops, when people have to move, when the music stops and starts, the procession and the wedding party and relatives coming in and more. It’s all in my script. I call it ‘blocking,’ or the movement of people,” she said.

She added, “I’m not one to rush a ceremony. They’ve spent a year planning this. That way the couple doesn’t have to worry about those things when I am up there during the ceremony. If the bride needs to pass her bouquet, I remind her quietly. They’re nervous and excited. They don’t have to try and remember.”

She can also file marriage licenses with the county clerks in order to “give them a wedding day with as little stress as possible,” she said.

COVID did put a crunch in her business, but it’s bouncing back, and many couples who got married in tiny courthouse ceremonies during COVID have since wanted a bigger ceremony with family and a reception. She also does vow-renewal ceremonies.

Maxon has never had to dash inside during a storm at an outdoor wedding, but she had two outdoor ceremonies this summer in 100-degree heat. “I remind them at the rehearsal, ‘If you feel a little woozy, get someone’s attention, and we’ll pause and find a chair.’”

At one wedding, the groom held up a finger during the ceremony. She paused to let him and his groomsmen shed their jackets. “I’d rather have a slight pause than have someone faint,” she said.

She is already booking weddings for 2023. She reminds brides to book early — not only the officiant, but also the venue, the band and the photographer. “Only after that should you go dress shopping. We’re in such high demand. If you want really good ones, get them booked,” she said.

“Couples also need to do thorough background checks on the photographer, the disc jockey and more,” she said. Several brides have called in tears just weeks before their weddings because their officiant has suddenly vanished.

Maxson fills in when she can or recommends others. “I wish there was a clearinghouse for reviews of people and services you can hire for weddings, but there isn’t,” she said.

She’s delighted with her new venture. “I’ve met some of the nicest couples and families, and I’ve seen couples incorporate such creative ideas. I haven’t had one Bride-zilla or Mom-zilla. It’s a happy occasion, and that’s why I keep doing it,” she said.

“You know you did a good job when the bride and groom come up and give you a hug afterward,” she added. “I’ve had this business for four years, and it keeps evolving. I love it. I just love it.”