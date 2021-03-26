 Skip to main content
Preliminary results say Oxford man's death accidental
Preliminary results say Oxford man's death accidental

OXFORD — A Furnas County fire that claimed the life of an Oxford man has been ruled accidental.

Alan Jerry Weatherwax, 18, died as a result of smoke and soot inhalation, according to a press release from the Furnas County Attorney’s Office. A Nebraska Fire Marshal investigator determined the fire was associated with the lighting of a wood heating stove inside the metal shop building where Weatherwax was found. 

Weatherwax was found dead by firefighters following the structure fire. The fire was reported at 10:31 a.m. Monday near Roads 715 and 435 in eastern Furnas County.

Oxford Fire and Rescue, Stamford Fire and Rescue, Furnas County Sheriff and Furnas County Emergency Management responded to the fire, which was contained in a farm shop building.

