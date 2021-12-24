Prayer shawls warm hearts at Kearney-area nonprofits

“One member of the church is a donor here. We had a nice supply of prayer shawls, so we reached out to different charities that help people who are in the midst of a crisis or enduring hard times, and need a hand up. They were really well received.”

KACF staff members made calls, scheduled drop offs and assisted in the donation process.

Among grateful non-profits was the Central Nebraska L.O.S.S. team, which supports those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Several prayer shawls have been distributed to grieving families, L.O.S.S. co-founder Renae Zimmer said. “The families were very appreciative. We are confident the shawls will bring warmth, love and comfort to those who are going through a very dark time.”

Daniel Buller, executive director at Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1304 E. 39th St., said a box of prayer shawls was set out at Crossroads, and “guests,” as residents are called, were invited to select one. “It was really special for them to know that others were thinking of them. Guests at the mission felt cared for and thought of,” he said.

Jake Ondrak, program director at Crossroads, concurred: “It brought hope and happiness to each person.”