Prayer shawls warm hearts at Kearney-area nonprofits

KEARNEY — The best gifts are often wrapped not in paper, but in warmth and softness.
This Christmas season, the First United Methodist Church’s Prayer Shawl ministry donated prayer shawls to Kearney-area non-profits.
Some of the recipients were Crossroads Mission Avenue, Central Nebraska L.O.S.S. (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors), The SAFE Center, Family Advocacy Network, The Friends Program, Jubilee Center and Salvation Army.
The gift triggered deep, heartfelt gratitude from non-profits.
“The prayer shawls are making a difference with our Little Friends,” Tamara Lawter, director of The Friends Program, said.
“The shawls are a comfort to the children, who can wrap themselves in them and feel safe. Sometimes all it takes to flip a bad day into a good day is something as simple as these items.”
A prayer shawl is a handmade shawl, either knitted or crocheted, made by volunteers at the church. It is worn over the shoulders or across the lap. When creating one, the crafter is very intentional about infusing it with a prayer. Hence its name: a prayer shawl.
The donations to non-profits were made with the assistance of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, according to Judi Sickler, KACF executive director and president.
“One member of the church is a donor here. We had a nice supply of prayer shawls, so we reached out to different charities that help people who are in the midst of a crisis or enduring hard times, and need a hand up. They were really well received.”
KACF staff members made calls, scheduled drop offs and assisted in the donation process.
Among grateful non-profits was the Central Nebraska L.O.S.S. team, which supports those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Several prayer shawls have been distributed to grieving families, L.O.S.S. co-founder Renae Zimmer said. “The families were very appreciative. We are confident the shawls will bring warmth, love and comfort to those who are going through a very dark time.”
Daniel Buller, executive director at Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1304 E. 39th St., said a box of prayer shawls was set out at Crossroads, and “guests,” as residents are called, were invited to select one. “It was really special for them to know that others were thinking of them. Guests at the mission felt cared for and thought of,” he said.
Jake Ondrak, program director at Crossroads, concurred: “It brought hope and happiness to each person.”
Buller said, “The Bible teaches us that prayer changes everything. The gift of prayer shawls gave Crossroads an opportunity for us to have conversations about prayer and a walk with Jesus. We shared with our guests that prayer is important, effective and changes everything. We are grateful of how thoughtful and generous Kearney is. We believe that these kinds of gestures lead to the success of those seeking help here.”