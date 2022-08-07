Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church

MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village.

She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.

“Our congregation felt an insistent wind from the Holy Spirit to lend a hand at Pioneer Village. We believe that honoring the history of Christ’s church in Minden is a beautiful stepping stone to a faithful future,” the Rev. Sharon Rees, pastor, said.

The event was her idea. She wanted to do a Service Sunday that included both worship and service. She chose a Sunday because “with society the way it is, people are all overbooked, so you have to pare these things down. If we did service at another time, people might not be available.”

Pioneer Village was the perfect site for this effort, she said, because “It’s been in disrepair the past few years, and the community has thrown itself behind this.”

The event began July 10 with a brief 30-minute worship service. After the benediction, worshippers rolled up their sleeves and spent the next two hours scraping paint from windows and screens, washing the tin walls and the tin ceiling and more.

“We dusted everything in the display cases. We polished the wood,” Rees said. “We had a turnout of 34 people, which is one-third of the entire congregation. For a summer Sunday, that’s a fantastic turnout. A few people were on vacation, and some of the elderly are not able to do physical work, but I was pleased.”

More importantly, the hard-at-work crew had a good time. “People I talked to said that was the most fun part. Even when you’re working, you’re talking to other people,” she said.

Four days later, the effort continued when nine church members got busy in the church kitchen and baked Danish aebleskivers, a traditional round Danish pancake. Six more church members made aebleskivers in their own kitchens. The treats were sold in the Minden town square during the annual Dawg Days celebration July 23.

The aebleskivers idea came from Lisa Clapper, the church’s mission chair, who remembered the Danish holiday treats from a church event held when she and her family were new members there more than 25 years ago.

“I thought it would be fun to do them, both for the people who remembered them and people who don’t know about them. The session [the church governing body] thought it was a great idea, too,” Clapper said.

Church members made between 600 and 700 of the treats, which sold out in two hours at Dawg Days. “Those aebleskivers sold like hotcakes,” said Rees, who recalled with fondness that her grandmother made aebleskivers for Christmas.

Clapper added, ”Lots of children had never had them, and it was fun to watch their faces as they bit into them. They loved them.”

The aebleskiver sale raised $500, which will be donated to future restoration projects at the Pioneer Village church, which needs a new roof and HVAC repairs, among other things.

“They were so popular we could make them every year, a way to raise money for a mission project in the community,” Clapper said. Rees added, “It’s sometimes very difficult for churches or groups to come up with a niche anymore, but I think we’ll do this again.”

St. Paul Lutheran Church dates back to 1878. It can be rented for weddings and other events. Alan Farlin, volunteer coordinator for Pioneer Village, praised Westminster’s efforts. “They did a great job,” he said.

Rees, a member of the Kearney County Ministerial Association, hopes the project was just a beginning. She suggested that Minden congregations might join together to do more work at the church, perhaps even putting on a new roof.

“When people moved to the prairie, they had to depend on each other. Churches were vital in keeping people together. Fellowship kept them alive and connected them to God,” Rees said.

“We need to honor that as a stepping stone, as a way we treat and honor each other and depict and honor early Minden. It’s a community-wide thing,” she added. “We are excited about the renovation at Pioneer Village, which provides a unique glimpse into the history of life on the Great Plains. We wanted to be a part of that.”

She also noted that theologian Martin Luther “first pounded home” the belief that although God gives grace, “We weren’t cleaning the church to gain access to Heaven, but as thanksgiving for the grace of God.”