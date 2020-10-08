Pray for peace event every Friday now until Nov. 3 election

KEARNEY — The public is invited to a brief nondenominational prayer service at noon every Friday at the Harmon Park lighthouse at Seventh Avenue and West 29th Street.

Attendees will pray for the guidance and spiritual health of the nation leading up to the Nov. 3 election. The first service was held Oct. 2. It lasted about 20 minutes.

“I invite everyone to pray for peace in these weeks leading up to the election and the weeks following,” said the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. “We will continue to pray at least as long as it takes for all the ballots to be counted and the election results confirmed, and the country accepts the results of the election.”

Swinnea suggested the gatherings and emailed area pastors, asking them to spread the word.

The Rev. John Gosswein, pastor at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, attended last week. He said this not about partisan politics but about the spiritual health of the nation.

Gosswein said people with mobility issues can use the sidewalk south of the Harmon Park swimming pool and then go east toward the lighthouse.