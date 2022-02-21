Pray for Peace at Kearney's Harmon Park Thursday

KEARNEY — An inter-denominational prayer gathering will be held 12:10-12:25 p.m. Thursdays at the Harmon Park bandshell, beginning this week (Feb. 24) and continuing indefinitely.

“Today nations around the world are rattling sabers, staring down the barrels of each other’s artillery and threatening war. Domestically, they are seeing the unrest and polarization of their own populations,” the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney, said.

“This is a highly volatile situation that could easily erupt into a global conflict unless cool heads prevail. What can we ordinary citizens do that would make any difference? We can pray,” she added.

“We will pray together for the peace of the nations, one with the other, and for the resolution of domestic conflicts here and abroad as well,” she said.

For more information, e-mail Swinnea at kearneyreddoorchurch@gmail.com