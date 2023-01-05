Prataria Ventures constructing new facility in Kearney

KEARNEY – Prataria Ventures will bring a new facility to Kearney.
A real estate purchase agreement between the city of Kearney and Prataria for 4.38 acres of land at Patriot Industrial Park was approved by City Council on Dec. 20.
The agreement was for $326,975 for roughly 1.5 lots near Kearney Regional Airport.
Prataria, a subsidiary of Chief Industries, intends to construct a building on the property, explained Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan.
“This is an extension of some of the lots that we’ve sold previously out on Patriot. The benefit for us is to work with local business for some expansion and jobs, and to take advantage of the new roadway and infrastructure that was put in place a few years ago,” Morgan told Kearney Hub.
As part of the agreement, Prataria will “make reasonable efforts to use local contractors, local subcontractors and local services for the project as are available.”
It is not specifically known what is planned for the location, but Morgan described it as likely being a “distribution or a related storage facility.”
“We really don’t get into the specifics of the business, other than that they’re zoned appropriately for what they need to be in that location and it’s a nice building that it’s in,” he said. “We’re happy with the appearance. They’ve been a very good partner to work on that, as we’re really sensitive to the buildings along there, adjacent to our park.”
It is a worthwhile sale on the city’s part, said Morgan.
“It’s an appropriate purchase and a fair price,” he said. “We’ve had the property appraised, and they met all the requirements of what we placed in the agreement with them.”
He added, “We’re excited to work with local business to expand.”
Patriot Industrial Park is developing as the city had hoped and planned.
“We set in specific zoning standards for that stretch because of the park and when we created the new entrance to the park,” he said. “To the south of there is some heavy industrial, and this will actually buffer between the park, so we’re pleased with that.”
