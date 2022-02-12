Prairie Museum at Holdrege open every day during winter

HOLDREGE — The much anticipated Plum Creek display at the Nebraska Prairie Museum has just received its final details.

For the last several years, the museum has promoted the Plum Creek area located in the extreme northwest corner of Phelps County. It’s just a quiet little historic cemetery now, but between 1860-70 it was a busy transportation route that suffered the attack that started the Indian War of 1864. Later, it also was home to several military personnel, a few farmsteads and traders that protected and supplied the endless stream of travelers with necessary food, equipment and repairs.

This new museum display features many of the buildings and events that occurred during this period, including: Post Plum Creek; the Pony Express Station; the Overland Plum Creek Stage Station; the Plum Creek Post Office; and the Freeman Ranch, to name just a few.

Volunteer Fred Diedrichson has been the person behind all the details in the display. Visitors have enjoyed watching each new piece appear, including buildings, wagons, military soldiers, prairie grass, cattle and of course buffalo.

Diedrichson has even put deer and bushes along the Platte River.