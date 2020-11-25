Practice makes a perfect pie just in time for the holidays

KEARNEY — At one time Tricia Murrish was a professional baker as owner of Front Porch Pies. Today, she’s baking purely for pleasure.

With the holidays here, she said there’s no better time to breathe life into a dying art than to bake a pie. Newbies who try a simple, forgiving recipe will enjoy the experience as much as the people near them enjoy the pie, she said.

Murrish offered these tips:

No. 1: Practice makes perfect. After baking several pies, you’ll begin to understand the nuances of the ingredients and the different steps of the baking process.

No. 2: Make your own crust. It’s the secret to a great pie. A friend’s no-fail pie recipe incorporates an egg-water-vinegar blend that renders a crust that’s “very forgiving.”

No. 3: Keep it simple. “My favorite pie recipes are from my old Betty Crocker Cookbook. It was passed down from my mother,” she said.

No. 4: Patience. Make sure it bakes long enough. It should be thick and bubbly. And after you take it out of the oven, you have to wait 30 minutes to an hour for the pie to cool.