Power outage leaves Holdrege residents in the cold

HOLDREGE — Downed power lines caused a power outage in the city of Holdrege early this morning.

Holdrege Mayor Doug Young reported this morning that a major transmission power line was down across Highway 6/34, as well as the railroad tracks, on the east side of Holdrege.

Holdrege Police Chief Dennis DaMoude had been directing traffic in the area since 5:30 a.m. Most of the town was out of power, he said. Crews still were working to remove the pole at 8:45 a.m.

The city of Holdrege purchases wholesale power from Nebraska Public Power District, and the utilities department manages the power, said NPPD Corporate Media and Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker.

The city was hoping to have power back to the downtown district by 9 a.m., said Young. Holdrege Public Schools canceled classes today because of the power outage.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Holdrege dipped down to -28 degrees dewpoint with a windchill of -39 degrees early this morning.

The YMCA at R7, 1421 13th St., was open with power and heat to anyone in the community who needed a place to stay warm during the outage.

“Things happen when it is this cold,” said Young about the outage.