Power of healing: Using products with a purpose at Kearney's Olde Town Alchemy and The Urban Retreat

KEARNEY — Erica Covey believes in the power of healing, and in the crystals, gems, stones, jewelry, yoga practices, reiki and more that promote it.

She is the owner of Olde Town Alchemy and The Urban Retreat, two adjacent businesses at 1917 and 1919 Central Ave.

Olde Town Alchemy offers crystals, jewelry, candles, rings with precious stones, mugs and beaded bracelets, among others. Covey likes to describe it as “an eclectic spot to find a bit of everything to support your holistic lifestyle and help you create your best life.”

The Urban Retreat sells books, spiritual adornment items, fair trade gifts, apothecarium herbs, jewelry, home decor and custom teas. It also includes the ZenDen, a dim, soothing space with deep pumpkin-colored walls where she offers yoga.

Another room, painted in deep turquoise, is where clients can get reiki and massages. Guided meditation, crystal healing and raindrop therapy are also offered, all by appointment. A three-hour full-moon ceremony is held every month as well.

“This was an extended part of my whole dream of having a healing space. Being holistic, I wanted so much to incorporate in-person spirituality of holistic healing,” she said.

A multi-level healer

Covey always wanted to be a healer. She describes herself as a healer on multiple levels. She has been a practicing healer for more than 20 years through nutrition, herbalism, energetics and crystalary, as well as traditional nursing.

On her Olde Town Alchemy shelves are crystals from across the world. Incense, one of her most popular items, comes from China, Russia, Brazil and Sri Lanka. Her gem buyer purchases gems from Jaipur, India, and brings them back to Kearney, where Covey selects the ones she will sell. She looks for uniqueness, quality and beauty.

Business is booming. She has 3,000 Facebook followers. She ships products to every state in the U.S. and internationally.

She also does a five-hour live Facebook show that starts at 9 p.m. Friday. She sells crystals and jewelry and explains their origins, their metaphysical properties and how to use them. “I answer questions and save all my new material for that week so people can get to see it,” she said.

“I really trust that the Universe will show me what is needed and guide me in directions I need to go,” she said.

New healing options

It all began many years ago when Covey’s mother was dying of cancer. “I knew there had to be more options to healing than just the western medical model,” Covey, a Kearney native, said.

She began exploring and doing research on the internet. She became an apprentice to an herbalist in Omaha who kept leading her to new paths of learning.

Her mother passed away before Covey had the opportunity to try her healing practices on her, but Covey believed she was being led to learn more. She studied at the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota and has trained with a group of medicine women in northern Minnesota. In 2005, she earned a holistic nutrition certification online from the Australian College of Sciences.

As she learned about various kinds of healing, she also became a registered nurse, She has been an R.N. for 15 years and served as director of nursing at Good Samaritan St. John’s here. “There is room for both approaches,” she said.

The universe speaks

Married and the mother of two, Covey knew from a young age that she wanted to own her own business. Raised in Kearney, she earned a business degree from a college in Omaha, then moved to Minnesota. One of her first endeavors was owning a juice bar at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.

When she returned to Kearney 15 years ago, she ran a natural foods store, but she soon realized people were not aware of the importance of health foods and organic foods and materials. Since she was knowledgeable about these topics after her studies in Minnesota, she realized doors were opening to allow her to share them.

Covey began informally by sharing small crystals on Facebook. She was so well-received that she soon needed a space for her inventory, and an established place where people could pick up their purchases. “The universe said, ‘Here you go. You’re needed to create a space for like-minded followers,’” she said.

Business takes off

In the summer of 2019, she used $4,000 to start Olde Town Alchemy, and it took off. “It just grew exponentially by word of mouth and social media,” she said.

In early 2020, when COVID-19 invaded, her business quadrupled. “People were looking for anything they could get their hands on for healing. They recognized the need for holistic health during this time. It was not just physical illness; people were broken spiritually and emotionally. They were looking for answers,” she said.

She launched FaceTime shopping to make easy and safe for people to get what they needed. She also did a lot of educating on Facebook about energy and wellness. She advised readers on how to boost their immune systems and how to cleanse their space.

Last July, when space next door to Olde Town Alchemy became available, she opened the Urban Retreat, which provided space where she could offer yoga, reiki, massages, raindrop therapy and more.

She did all her own renovation, turning the old electrical office into an oasis of colorful calm. She put in adobe walls and painted them a pumpkin orange. She ground up crystals and put them into the paint, along with an abundance of oil. “That will hold the energy and beauty in this space,” she said.

Products with a purpose

She sells only “products with a purpose,” either fair-trade products or ones that support a worthwhile international organization. “I do a lot of outreach to other communities,” she said.

One of Olde Town Alchemy’s most fun items is an old gumball machine full of all kinds of stones, such as turquoise, black tarmaline, opalite, hematite, garnet, amethyst and more. People can put in a quarter and receive a handful.

Covey also sells air plants, small growing things that do not need soil, just water, warmth and light. Hers come from Guatemala. “They live off the air. They get a bath once a week,” she said. She has similar plants from South America sent by a customer who visited there.

Covey also sells CBD, which she studied after her mother was diagnosed with cancer. “I love the fact that the CBD I sell is grown by someone here in town. I buy it from her personally,” she said.

She has 10 employees (“a great team”) and “a great community supporting these businesses. I have faith that I can create whatever they need,” she said.