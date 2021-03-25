 Skip to main content
Pothole patrol: Spring weather wreaking havoc on Kearney street crews trying to repair potholes
featured top story

Pothole patrol: Spring weather wreaking havoc on Kearney street crews trying to repair potholes

Fixing potholes in Kearney

Brent Kratzer, left, and Jason Arrants fill potholes Wednesday in 15th Avenue south of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Their crew was one of two filling potholes. Today, four crews of three workers will attack potholes on residential streets.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — It’s a miserable spring for potholes.

Actually, about any spring is a miserable time for potholes because the weather is cold and damp and the patches don’t always stick.

But 2021 is shattering the misery index because rainy and snowy weather is causing fits with the pothole patches. Rain seeps into the patches and they don’t settle into the potholes.

Dwaine Schmitt

Dwaine Schmitt

The mixture of crushed limestone and oil doesn’t stick, so when cars and trucks roll over the patches, they’ll often just pop back out, said Dwaine Schmitt, assistant director of the city of Kearney’s Street Department.

To get an idea of what pothole misery looks like, Schmitt suggests driving on U.S. Highway 30 south of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Look closely at the four-lane stretch from the Education building to the Frank House. Many sections of the road are cracked and rough, and because of the moisture and heavy traffic, the stretch is patch-resistant.

Wednesday was the fifth time in March that pothole crews filled in holes they had patched just a few days earlier, Schmitt said.

Potholes

Fixing potholes.

“This time of year it’s hard to patch. It’s monotonous and it takes a lot of bodies,” Schmitt said. “Believe it or not, the deeper the potholes are, the better the patch sticks.”

Crews of three can patch potholes on residential streets, but for safety’s sake, a fourth crewman is necessary on four-lane streets to drive a vehicle with warning lights.

It also takes a lot of patch compound because there are almost 700 lane-miles of streets in Kearney. Before spring passes, the city’s street crews will have driven every mile seeking out potholes to fill before summer arrives and attention shifts to paving.

Ironically, it’s during warm summer when pothole patches stick the best, Schmitt said.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Report a pothole

The public is asked to report any pothole to their email address at potholes@kearneygov.org to report a pothole. Public Works Staff will receive your report and coordinate crews to repair reported areas.

