Pothole patrol: Spring weather wreaking havoc on Kearney street crews trying to repair potholes

KEARNEY — It’s a miserable spring for potholes.

Actually, about any spring is a miserable time for potholes because the weather is cold and damp and the patches don’t always stick.

But 2021 is shattering the misery index because rainy and snowy weather is causing fits with the pothole patches. Rain seeps into the patches and they don’t settle into the potholes.

The mixture of crushed limestone and oil doesn’t stick, so when cars and trucks roll over the patches, they’ll often just pop back out, said Dwaine Schmitt, assistant director of the city of Kearney’s Street Department.

To get an idea of what pothole misery looks like, Schmitt suggests driving on U.S. Highway 30 south of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Look closely at the four-lane stretch from the Education building to the Frank House. Many sections of the road are cracked and rough, and because of the moisture and heavy traffic, the stretch is patch-resistant.

Wednesday was the fifth time in March that pothole crews filled in holes they had patched just a few days earlier, Schmitt said.