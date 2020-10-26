Possible mountain lion sighting reported in Minden

MINDEN — Police received a report of a possible mountain lion sighting Monday in Minden.

According to a press release from the Minden Police Department, the department responded to a report of a possible mountain lion sighting early Monday morning on the east edge of Minden but they did not locate or observe any animal.

Minden Police Officer Travis Arner took photographs of tracks in the fresh snow and documented the animal exited Minden into a field after only being in Minden for approximately one-half block.

The Minden Police Department has not been able to verify what animal left the tracks but it is believed to be a non-domestic animal. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Minden Police Department at 308-832-1150.