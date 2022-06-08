Possible late opening Sunday at Kearney's Harmon Pool

KEARNEY — Due to a swim meet, Harmon Pool could open late on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from the city of Kearney’s Department of Park and Recreation.

The pool should open sometime between 1-3 p.m. those days, depending when the swim meet ends.

The pool's regular hours are Monday-Friday 1-5 pm. and 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1- p.m.

People with questions can call Harmon Pool at 3207 Seventh Ave. at 236-5158, or the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at 308-237-4644.