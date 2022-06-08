 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Possible late opening Sunday at Kearney's Harmon Pool

  • 0

KEARNEY — Due to a swim meet, Harmon Pool could open late on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from the city of Kearney’s Department of Park and Recreation.

The pool should open sometime between 1-3 p.m. those days, depending when the swim meet ends.

The pool's regular hours are Monday-Friday 1-5 pm. and 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1- p.m.

People with questions can call Harmon Pool at 3207 Seventh Ave. at 236-5158, or the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at 308-237-4644.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US actor Matthew McConaughey makes emotional plea for gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News