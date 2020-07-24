KEARNEY — The detasseling season is finished for a busload of youths employed by a detasseling outfit in Kearney.
The group of detasselers was employed by Sanny Detasseling and had begun their season on July 12. However, on Tuesday one of the detasselers on the bus displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The detasselers who shared the bus were told to go home and self-quarantine, and testing was done on the detasseler with symptoms.
On Thursday the test results were positive, so a busload of detasselers will be in quarantine for two weeks — longer than the remaining days of the detasseling season.
A detasseler on another Sanny bus also had symptoms and was tested, but the results were negative and that individual and others on the bus were cleared to return to the fields today, according to one of the parents of the detasselers.
Mitch Sanny, the owner of Sanny Detasseling, referred questions to Bayer. Sanny contracts with Bayer to provide detasseling services.
Susan Skiles Luke, a spokesperson in St. Louis for Bayer AG Crop Science Division, confirmed one of the detasselers in Kearney had tested positive for COVID-19.
Luke said in a statement: “The health and safety of all of our employees and contractors is our top priority, and Bayer is working with our partners, local authorities and health officials, according to CDC guidelines, to trace these workers’ movements and quarantine those impacted.”
Citing the privacy of people affected by the situation in Kearney, Luke said Bayer would not comment further except to say, “We remain fully confident that our detasseling needs for the season will be met.”
Sara Homan of Kearney, a parent of one of the detasselers, said her 13-year-old son, Pete, began working July 12 for Sanny Detasseling. She said she believed Sanny was taking appropriate precautions to protect detasselers from coronavirus, including temperature checks and social distancing on buses.
Homan said Tuesday’s announcement was a shock, but she said she was impressed by the response from Sanny and Bayer.
“I was really pleased with how they handled it,” she said about the two companies’ responses. “I’ve been impressed with the temperature checks every morning, and they all had to wear masks. I’ve got no issues with Sanny Detasseling.”
Bayer communicated to parents that the company “initiated enhanced cleaning and other measures in areas where the employee worked and in common areas as appropriate.” Bayer said it was working with its medical team and health officials to inform other parties and “administer appropriate mitigation measures for the health and safety of those who work at this site and the broader community.”
Bayer also said it would continue paying detasselers while they are in quarantine.