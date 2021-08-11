 Skip to main content
Portion of Kearney's Avenue N closed Thursday for reconstruction
Portion of Kearney's Avenue N closed Thursday for reconstruction

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction have announced that beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, Avenue N will be closed from 34th to 39th streets.

The closure is for street replacement and reconstruction.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed in approximately two months.

The city of Kearney urges motorists to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.

