Pony Express Road in Kearney will be repaved

KEARNEY — Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Pony Express Road will be closed for street replacement from 39th Street to Seminole Lane, weather permitting.

The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Dan Roeder Concrete announced Friday that the street in north Kearney is due for replacement and reconstruction.

The work zone will reopen in approximately two months, barring weather delays.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.