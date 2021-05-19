Pony Express riders stopping in Kearney on kids’ mental health mission

KEARNEY — Volunteer motorcyclists are saddling up to ride across Nebraska later this week for the 14th annual Pony Express Ride to raise awareness about children’s mental health.

The bikers will stop in Kearney at 5:10 p.m. Thursday to join the Families CARE family carnival at MONA, 2401 Central Ave. The carnival runs 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The riders will re-enact the Pony Express by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youths, their families and other supporters.

The riders will begin their journey in Scottsbluff at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, before coming to Kearney, they will stop in Kimball, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte and Gothenburg.

Friday’s route takes them to Grand Island, York, Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.

The ride will finish at the Nebraska State Capitol at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the motorcyclists will deliver their letters to state officials. The ride reinforces the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health, a message shared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.