Pony Express carnival set for Thursday

KEARNEY — The Pony Express Ride Reception and Rally, celebrating Children’s Mental Health Month, will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday in the MONA parking lot, 2401 Central Ave.

The free family event, sponsored by Families Care, will include booths, food, children’s activities and prizes. It also will celebrate the annual Pony Express Ride that crosses Nebraska every spring.

Area nonprofits are invited to set up booths with information and family activities. Families Care can provide a limited number of tables if needed. Donations of door prizes are welcome.

Attendees are encouraged to wear green to support children’s mental health and the Pony Express riders.

Families Care is a nonprofit that offers free, confidential services to families in 22 counties. It provides advocacy, resources and education, along with Zoom support groups for children, teens and parents.

Call 308-237-1102 for information.