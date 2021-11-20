 Skip to main content
Polk man charged with sexual assault in Buffalo County
Polk man charged with sexual assault in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — A Polk man is accused of sexual assault in Buffalo County.

Jakob Hogan, 18, of Polk is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree sexual assault and unlawful intrusion, both felonies, on Aug. 28. The charges alleges he subjected another person to sexual penetration without consent, and that he made public an image or video of another person without consent.

The victim is the same in both charges.

Records detailing the alleged incident are sealed.

Hogan was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant Thursday. He posted a $20,000 bond Friday and was released.

He is scheduled to appear in court in December.

