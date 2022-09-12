Police rescue man from car after it plunges into Kearney Canal

KEARNEY — A motorist was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital Sunday after the vehicle he was driving went into Kearney Canal.

Sunday, Kearney emergency responders received a report of an occupied car in the canal by the Kearney Country Club at 2800 19th Ave. The Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and paramedics from Good Sam all responded to the scene.

KPD officers Bryan Flynn and Nedko Oreshkov entered the canal and pulled the man from the car. He was then transported to Good Sam.

The man’s name, his medical condition and details about what led to his car being partially submerged in the canal are unclear.

A citizen captured a picture of the rescue and sent a comment to KPD.

“My father was riding his bike along the trail today and witnessed the rescue of this gentleman by KPD officers. I think this photo speaks volumes of the type of men/women we have serving our community. Thank you ALL so much,” the Facebook post said.