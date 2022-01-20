Police release picture of Kearney pair wanted for questioning in Sunday murder

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has released a picture of a Kearney pair wanted for questioning in connection to Sunday’s homicide in Kearney.

Joshua James Morris, 18, is described as a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall and 160 pounds. Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, as a white female with black hair, 5-feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Kearney police have no new additional information to release at this time.

Morris and Chamberlin are each charged in Buffalo County warrants filed Tuesday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Monday, records indicate.

Court records detailing the cases against them are sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.

Chamberlin is also wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for failing to appear in court Monday for a trial for driving under revocation, a misdemeanor.

