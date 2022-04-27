Police investigation leads to another arrest in January murder in Kearney

KEARNEY — Zach Walker of Kearney has been arrested on multiple felony weapons charges related to the January homicide in Kearney.

Walker, 19, was arrested Tuesday at the Nebraska Probation Office in Kearney on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana. All the charges are felonies.

The state probation office is directly across the street from the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.

Walker’s arrest stems from police follow-up investigations in the murder-armed robbery case on Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West 23rd Street. However, Walker is not a suspect in the homicide, said a Kearney Police Department news release.

Around 8:28 p.m. on Jan. 16 Kearney police responded to the report of gunshots fired. The investigation revealed one person, Jared Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, was killed and two other subjects, Shinpaugh’s brother, Joe Garcia, 29, also of Lexington, and Josh Morris, 18, of Kearney, had been shot in an attempted robbery.

Garcia and Morris both were treated for their injuries and released.

Police continue to look for the alleged gunman, Romeo Chambers, 24, of Omaha, who is wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for felony second-degree murder of Shinpaugh.

The murder charge alleges Chambers killed Shinpaugh with malice, but without premeditation.

Kearney police continue to compile forensic, digital and physical evidence and conduct interviews in the case.

Walker is being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Also arrested in connection to the murder/armed robbery are:

- Garcia, charged with felony attempted robbery of Morris and Mariah Chamberlin on Jan.16.

- Morris and Chamberlin were arrested nine days after the robbery/shooting in Grand Island and both face charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.

- Chenoa “Snow” Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, charged with felony attempted robbery of Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin on Jan.16.

Court records detailing the allegations against all those charged in connection to the murder/armed robbery also are sealed.

Anyone with information about Chambers’ whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

