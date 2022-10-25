Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary

KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.

According to KPD's Facebook page, officers contacted the registered owner, who reported the pickup had been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex in the area of 56th Street and 11th Avenue. Evidence in and around the pickup led officers to search the area for possible damaged property.

A KPD officer noticed the ATM at Heartland Bank, 212 E. 56th St. in north Kearney, had been severely damaged. After further investigation, it was determined an unknown amount of money had been stolen from the ATM.

Evidence at the scene indicates a vehicle had been used to pull the front panel from the ATM, allowing access to the cash compartment. The cash container from the ATM was later located by a citizen in the 4500 block of Avenue G and reported to KPD.

Officers recovered the cash box, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. Police are following up on leads with video surveillance from the area.

Exchange Bank at 3110 Second Ave. had a similar ATM burglary in January. At 4:15 a.m. two people damaged the ATM and took cash. When officers arrived, they found the ATM had been broken into and an undetermined amount of money was stolen.

That investigation indicated that two males arrived at Exchange Bank in a Ford F350 pickup, which was later determined to have been stolen. Surveillance recorded brief footage of the suspects, each wearing dark hoodies, before the machine was damaged.

The stolen pickup was located abandoned a short time later, a few blocks away. The investigation revealed the pickup had been stolen earlier in the night from a parking lot in the 800 block of East 56th Street.

The cases remain under investigation by KPD with assistance from state, local and federal law enforcement agencies. KPD is also following up on potential leads utilizing the city of Kearney FLOCK Safety Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video in either burglary is asked to contact KPD at (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424 or send a message through the See It Say It Send It app.