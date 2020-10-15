 Skip to main content
Police asking for help locating missing Kearney man
MINDEN — Kearney police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kearney man last seen in June.

Scott M. Rockefeller, 30, was last seen leaving an area just west of Minden on 29th Road and K Road in his vehicle on June 29. Rockefeller is believed to be traveling with his brown Labroador-mix dog named Zoe.

With foliage falling off trees, Kearney Police Department investigations sergeant Tony Cordova is asking farmers and rural residents to check their property for Rockefeller.

Rockefeller is described as being white, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 150 pounds with red/auburn hair and brown eyes. He typically wears glasses.

He is believed to be driving his silver 2014 Nissan Altima 4-door with Nebraska license plate No. 9E3775.

Cordova said there hasn’t been any activity on Rockefeller’s social media or banking accounts. No foul play is believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about Rockefeller’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators Matt Young and Boyd Weller at (308) 237-2104.

