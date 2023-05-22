KEARNEY — Three men are in custody in connection with a stabbing and shootings near the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. And more arrests are possible.

The Kearney Police Department said a 17-year-old boy from Kearney was arrested on an arrest warrant for aiding and abetting a felony (discharging a firearm near a building), a second 17-year-old boy from Kearney was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and a 26-year-old man from Kearney was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Police investigators and law enforcement personnel continue to investigate the incidents. The first happened around 2 a.m. on May 14 in the 1000 block of West 23rd Street. A subject was treated after an apparent stabbing. The victim was transported by EMS to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department with a serious but non-life-threatening laceration.

Around 9:45 p.m. on May 14, neighbors called police about gunshots heard in the 600 block of West 25th St. At 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several new reports of multiple gunshots fired. One struck and damaged a residence, but no injuries were reported.

NTV reported Monday that UNK confirmed some football players were present but gave no additional information.

Suspects in a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene were arrested on unrelated crimes and were not involved in the shooting and stabbing.

Kearney police said the arrested suspects were identified following extensive and still ongoing investigations, with assistance from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues and multiple warrants and arrests are anticipated, Kearney police said. Updates will be provided as additional factual information is developed.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh thanked law enforcement partners for their efforts.

“Members of KPD have worked countless hours on this investigation with the safety of our community a top priority. ... In an effort to ensure no additional retaliatory actions are taken by those involved we have deployed additional officers and resources thanks to the support from our partner agencies with South Central Law Enforcement Services (S.C.A.L.E.S.). I also want to thank members of the community and witnesses who have provided tips and information leading to arrests and pending arrests," he said in a release.

"I’m thankful no one has been injured or killed by this reckless, irresponsible behavior," Waugh said.

Police said there are multiple witnesses with knowledge about the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.