Poles, bait, tackle provided at Hooks, Ladders fishing event at The Archway

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Firefighters Museum and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will team up to present a free family fishing event, Hooks and Ladders, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday behind the Nebraska Firefighters Museum at The Archway pond.

Poles, bait and tackle are provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The Archway will grill hot dogs and have chips and water for dinner. Donations will be appreciated.

The public also can meet Kearney volunteer firefighters. Anglers of all ages are welcome. No fishing experience is required.

“It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors and try fishing together,” said Amber Clement, Archway event coordinator. Free parking is available at The Archway lot.

Electric boats are welcome, but gasoline-powered boats are not allowed on the pond. Representatives from The Archway and the Firefighters Museum will be available to help throughout the evening.