Poker run Saturday at Holdrege to benefit Nebraska Special Olympics
HOLDREGE — There will be a poker run Saturday to benefit the Nebraska Special Olympics.

Registration is from 11 a.m.-noon at JB’s in Holdrege. The run is open to all vehicles.

Stops include Canyon Lake Brewery at Johnson Lake, Tornado Alley in Arapahoe, The Station in Alma and 3D Bar in Wilcox.

The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. There will be a freewill supper and drawing at JB’s following the poker run.

Proceeds will go to the Nebraska Special Olympics.

